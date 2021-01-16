Bellemare had one shot over 14:39 of ice time in Friday's 8-0 win over the Blues.

Bellemare is having a quiet start to the season, which befits a fourth-line center. Friday's shot was his first of the year, and the unit's combined for just three shots through the first two games. Bellemare's primary contributions through two games is at the faceoff circle, where the 35-year-old tops Colorado's centers with 64-percent win rate (14 of 22).