Bellemare scored on his lone shot on goal in Colorado's 4-2 win over the Wild on Saturday.

The 34-year-old tucked home a loose puck just under six minutes into the game to stake the Avs to a 2-0 lead over their division rival. It was Bellemare's first goal for Colorado, who signed him as a free agent during the summer. Bellemare, who has never scored more than seven goals in an NHL season, will fill his usual bottom-six and penalty-killing role in 2019-20.