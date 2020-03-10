Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores lone goal in loss
Bellemare potted a goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Bellemare tallied at 2:19 of the third period to get the Avalanche on the board, but it was their only goal of the game. The French center extended his career high in points to 21, with 83 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in 68 games this season. The goal snapped a 14-game point drought for Bellemare.
