Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores twice against former team
Bellemare scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.
With all the offensive talent on the roster, Bellemare can occasionally be overlooked. That was not the case Monday, as the French center opened the scoring in the first period and tallied again in the second. He's up to six goals and 12 points through 36 appearances. His career high in points is 16, set in 2017-18 with the Golden Knights, but Bellemare should shatter that mark this year.
