Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Should be good to go
Bellemare (lower body) is expected to be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against Calgary, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Bellemare was hampered by a lower-body injury for much of Colorado's training camp, but he was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and appears to be on track to suit up against the Flames. The 34-year-old pivot will center the fourth line while also serving as a featured member of the Avalanche's penalty-killing unit this season.
