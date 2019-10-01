Bellemare (lower body) is expected to be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against Calgary, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Bellemare was hampered by a lower-body injury for much of Colorado's training camp, but he was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and appears to be on track to suit up against the Flames. The 34-year-old pivot will center the fourth line while also serving as a featured member of the Avalanche's penalty-killing unit this season.