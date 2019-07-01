Bellemare (undisclosed) put pen to paper on a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Avalanche on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bellemare dealt with an undisclosed injury at the end of the 2018-19 campaign that was expected to be good to go in 2-3 weeks, so it seems likely the veteran center will be good to go for the start of training camp. The Frenchman's ceiling is likely in the 15-20 in a bottom-six role, but his gritty style of play should endear him to fans and teammates alike.