Bellemare scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
Bellemare opened the scoring 10:28 into the first period. The fourth-liner has produced six goals and an assist through 40 appearances this season. He's added 52 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-5 rating while mainly playing a defensive role.
