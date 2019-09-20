Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Still hampered by lower-body injury
Bellemare continues to deal with a lower-body injury, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.
Bellemare has been plagued by this lower-body issue throughout training camp, which certainly raises concerns regarding his availability for Opening Night versus Calgary on Oct. 3. If the veteran is unavailable to start the season, it could open up a spot on the 23-man roster for Logan O'Connor.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Not listed among injured•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Snags two-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Injury prognosis clarified•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Misses season's final game•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Battling mystery injury•
-
Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Finishes win with empty-netter•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.