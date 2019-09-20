Play

Bellemare continues to deal with a lower-body injury, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Bellemare has been plagued by this lower-body issue throughout training camp, which certainly raises concerns regarding his availability for Opening Night versus Calgary on Oct. 3. If the veteran is unavailable to start the season, it could open up a spot on the 23-man roster for Logan O'Connor.

