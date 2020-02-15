Bellemare has one goal and four points with a plus-2 rating in the last 10 games.

While that's not excellent production, anything Bellemare gets at this point is gravy. He already has a career-high eight goals and 20 points this season. However, his shooting percentage is more than double what it's been the rest of his career, so unfortunately, there might not be all that much gravy for Bellemare down the stretch. He also has a career-best plus-8 rating, 10 PIM and 63 shots on goal in 55 games.