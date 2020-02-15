Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Still steadily contributing
Bellemare has one goal and four points with a plus-2 rating in the last 10 games.
While that's not excellent production, anything Bellemare gets at this point is gravy. He already has a career-high eight goals and 20 points this season. However, his shooting percentage is more than double what it's been the rest of his career, so unfortunately, there might not be all that much gravy for Bellemare down the stretch. He also has a career-best plus-8 rating, 10 PIM and 63 shots on goal in 55 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Strikes for shorthanded goal•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Dishes shorthanded helper•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Posts one shot•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Ties career highs•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Scores twice against former team•
-
Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Owns plus-8 rating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.