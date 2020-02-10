Play

Bellemare netted a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

He opened the scoring early in the second period with his fourth shorthanded point of the year. The 34-year-old has a career-high 20 points in just 53 contests this season. Bellemare remains in a bottom-six role, but there's plenty of offense to go around in Colorado.

