Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Strikes for shorthanded goal
Bellemare netted a shorthanded goal on two shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
He opened the scoring early in the second period with his fourth shorthanded point of the year. The 34-year-old has a career-high 20 points in just 53 contests this season. Bellemare remains in a bottom-six role, but there's plenty of offense to go around in Colorado.
