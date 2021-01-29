Bellemare suffered an apparent knee injury in Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Bellemare was clutching at his knee and needed help leaving the ice. He didn't return at the start of the second period, and from the looks of it, an extended absence may be on the way. Bellemare fills a fourth-line role with penalty-killing duties for the Avalanche, but the 35-year-old isn't much of a factor in fantasy. An update should be available after Thursday's game.