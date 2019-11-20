Avalanche's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suiting up Tuesday
Bellemare (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Flames, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Bellemare was considered a game-time decision, but he took line rushes with the third unit, meaning he'll avoid missing his second game of the year. The veteran forward scored in his last outing, and he's already on the best pace of his career with four goals and eight points through 19 contests.
