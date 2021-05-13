Bellemare scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.
The Avalanche's fourth line got involved in the offense as Bellemare scored on a pass from Jayson Megna in the first period. The 36-year-old Bellemare has eight tallies, two helpers, 59 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 52 appearances this season.
