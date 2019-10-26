Bellemare scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 6-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The second helper came short-handed, while Bellemare also added four shots, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. The 34-year-old has been surprisingly productive so far with three goals and six points through 10 games, but his career high is only 16 points over a full season, and his fourth-line assignment will make it tough to maintain that pace.