Bellemare (knee) posted two hits in 12:12 during Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Sunday was the first time since Jan. 19 that Bellemare exceeded 12 minutes of ice time. He featured on the fourth line and also saw time on the penalty kill. The 35-year-old has no points in nine appearances this season, so there's not much for fantasy managers to be interested in.