Bellemare (knee) is set to return for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Bellemare ended up missing just three games despite his two-week absence, as the Avalanche's COVID-19 situation caused multiple postponements in their schedule. Look for Bellemare to play in a fourth-line role in Sunday's game.
