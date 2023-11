Tufte was recalled from AHL Colorado on Thursday.

Tufte was a minus-1 with four shots on goal in his only NHL game this season. He has been on fire in the AHL, finding the back of the net nine times with three helpers in only nine games. Tufte was selected 25th overall in 2016, but the 25-year-old has yet to crack an NHL lineup for any significant time over the last three seasons.