Tufte scored three goals on six shots in AHL Colorado's 5-3 win over Ontario on Friday.

Tufte, who was returned to the Eagles after making his debut for the Avalanche earlier in the week, now has nine goals over seven games in the AHL. At the time Tufte was sent down Thursday, Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now there was a possibility the club brings the forward back up to the NHL for Saturday's game in Las Vegas.