Tufte had four shots on goal and one hit over 11:28 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Tufte made his Colorado debut Wednesday, when head coach Jared Bednar shook up the roster for the first time this season. Tufte and Kurtis MacDermid were active while Jonathan Drouin and Tomas Tatar were healthy scratches. The changes followed a two-game losing streak, which featured no goals in six periods of hockey. Tufte showed a scoring touch at AHL Colorado, lighting the lamp six times and assisting on two others in six games for the Eagles. Since offense was exactly what the Avalanche needed, he was called up and given a prime gig on the second line with Ryan Johansen and Valeri Nichushkin. Bednar was pleased with his performance, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. "I thought he was impactful," the coach said. "Strong on pucks down low, nose is always over the puck at the net front, goes their hard, likes to shoot it. He's got a great shot, right? That's why he's scoring." All of Tufte's TOI was in even-strength situations.