Tufte notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

With Tomas Tatar (undisclosed) joining Logan O'Connor (lower body) among the Avalanche's injured, Tufte was listed on the second line for this game. Tufte helped out on a Ross Colton tally in the first period. Through five games, Tufte has managed two points, seven shots on net, seven hits and a minus-2 rating at the NHL level. He's likely best suited to a bottom-six role until Colorado gets some injured forwards back in the lineup.