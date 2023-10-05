Tufte is in the mix for one of the final roster spots available heading into Saturday's preseason finale against Vegas, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Tufte positioned himself well to claim a spot after scoring a goal in all three preseason games in which he's appeared. Depth scoring is an issue for Colorado, and Tufte's offense is a boost to his chances. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar tried Tufte at center earlier in camp -- the team wants extra options down the middle -- but the coach acknowledged the experiment did not work well and moved the forward back to the wing. The 6-foot-6 Tufte, selected 25th overall in the 2016 Draft, is coming off his best professional season in 2022-23, when he scored 19 goals in the AHL.