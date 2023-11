Tufte scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Tufte was called up just before the game to replace Logan O'Connor (lower body) in the lineup. The goal was Tufte's first point in four outings with the Avalanche this season. He's added seven shots on net, five hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while mainly playing in a bottom-six capacity. The 25-year-old has two goals over 17 career NHL appearances.