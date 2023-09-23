Tufte worked as the center on the second line during Friday's practice, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Ryan Johansen, who is pegged as the second line center, moved to up the top line while Nathan MacKinnon was in Halifax, where the Mooseheads retired his jersey. The 6-foot-6 winger lined up with Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin and didn't look out of place at the new position. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar acknowledged a hole down the middle and said he'll look at multiple options to play center on the bottom six. "If he has the ability to make a move into the center position, I'd like to experiment with it because I like him as a player," the coach said. Tufte, who has played 10 games at the NHL level over the last two seasons while with Dallas, has an opportunity to earn a more permanent gig for the Avalanche this season.