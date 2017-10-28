Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Ascends to NHL

Grimaldi was promoted to the Avalanche from AHL San Antonio on Saturday.

Both Grimaldi and Andrew Agozzino were called up from the team's top development affiliate as reinforcement options after Colin Wilson (undisclosed) and Gabriel Bourque (upper body) moved to injured reserve. Grimaldi is a skilled scorer who sank 31 goals in 72 games for the Rampage last season, but he only has a few bullet points on his NHL resume; we're talking seven points in 31 career games between the Panthers and Avalanche.