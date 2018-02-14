Play

Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Heads to big club

Grimaldi was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Grimaldi was effective in six games with the big club this season, scoring one goal and adding two helpers while averaging just 9:39 of ice time. With Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) still unable to practice fully, Grimaldi may be deployed in Wednesday's meeting with the Canadiens.

