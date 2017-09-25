Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Hits waiver wire
Grimaldi was placed on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The diminutive winger was given good odds to make the NHL roster entering training camp, so Monday's move comes as somewhat of a surprise. Should he clear waivers, Grimaldi will be reassigned to AHL San Antonio where he scored 31 goals and 55 points in 72 games during the 2016-17 campaign.
