Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Returned to minors

Grimaldi was sent back to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Grimaldi was recalled from the team's AHL affiliate ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Canadiens, but he was ultimately just kept around as an extra body. Although Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Oilers, Grimaldi's demotion may suggest he will be available.

