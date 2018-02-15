Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Returned to minors
Grimaldi was sent back to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Grimaldi was recalled from the team's AHL affiliate ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Canadiens, but he was ultimately just kept around as an extra body. Although Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Oilers, Grimaldi's demotion may suggest he will be available.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...