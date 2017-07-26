Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Secures one-year pact

Grimaldi agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Wednesday.

Grimaldi played in four outings with the Avs last season -- spending the bulk of the year with AHL San Antonio. With the Rampage, the center racked up an impressive 31 goals and 24 helpers in 72 outings, but registered a concerning minus-24 rating. If the 24-year-old can tighten up his defensive game, he should be a regular for Colorado sooner rather than later given his offensive productivity.