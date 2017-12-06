Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Sent down Wednesday
Grimaldi was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.
The California native appeared in just one game during his recall, failing to record a point and finishing with a minus-1 rating in just under nine minutes of ice time. Despite the disappointing performance, Grimaldi is a skilled forward that has amazing quickness, which he put on display while recording two separate two-point games earlier in the campaign. If Grimaldi is given an enhanced role during a subsequent recall then he could be a real fantasy steal.
