Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Sent down Wednesday

Grimaldi was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday.

The California native appeared in just one game during his recall, failing to record a point and finishing with a minus-1 rating in just under nine minutes of ice time. Despite the disappointing performance, Grimaldi is a skilled forward that has amazing quickness, which he put on display while recording two separate two-point games earlier in the campaign. If Grimaldi is given an enhanced role during a subsequent recall then he could be a real fantasy steal.