Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate

The Avalanche reassigned Grimaldi to AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.

Tyson Jost (lower body) will likely be ready to return to the Avalanche's lineup for Thursday's game against the Capitals, so Colorado is no longer in need of Grimaldi's services as a bottom-six forward. The 24-year-old American will probably stick with the Avalanche's minor-league affiliate until the big club is once again in need of added depth up front.