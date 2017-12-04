Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Services requested
Grimaldi was called up from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
Grimaldi has been quite productive in the AHL over the last two seasons totaling up 66 points (35 goals, 30 assists) over 84 games, but has only skated with Colorado for five contests over that same span, partially due to his small 5'6" frame. The 24-year-old will likely serve as an emergency forward, but could see some minutes in the bottom-six due to his strong skating ability and hustle.
More News
-
Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Ascends to NHL•
-
Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Hits waiver wire•
-
Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Secures one-year pact•
-
Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Reassigned to minors Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Brought up to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...