Avalanche's Rocco Grimaldi: Services requested

Grimaldi was called up from AHL San Antonio on Monday.

Grimaldi has been quite productive in the AHL over the last two seasons totaling up 66 points (35 goals, 30 assists) over 84 games, but has only skated with Colorado for five contests over that same span, partially due to his small 5'6" frame. The 24-year-old will likely serve as an emergency forward, but could see some minutes in the bottom-six due to his strong skating ability and hustle.