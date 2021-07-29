McKeown signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
McKeown hasn't played an NHL game since the 2017-18 season, so this is little more than a depth signing for the Avalanche. It's unlikely the 25-year-old blueliner will be able to unseat anyone from the Avalanche's current defense corps for an everyday job, and he could spend much of the year with AHL Colorado.
