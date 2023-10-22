Colton had three shots on net over 11:46 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina.
Colton was off the scoresheet for a fourth straight game and has yet to score a goal. The Avalanche added him to provide scoring depth from the third line but perhaps adjusting to center has impacted his offense. Colton has just six shots on goal at even strength.
More News
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Hands out assist•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Inks four-year deal•
-
Avalanche's Ross Colton: Acquired from Lightning•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Multi-point night in Game 1•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Rare multi-point effort•
-
Lightning's Ross Colton: Right place, right time for goal•