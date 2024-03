Colton (illness) is dealing with an illness but will travel with Colorado on their upcoming road trip, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Colton is one of a handful of Avs suffering from an illness that's made it's way through the locker room, though he appears to be trending towards suiting up Tuesday in Calgary. The 27-year-old forward has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last five contests and 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 63 games this season.