Colton registered an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and five hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Colton has a goal and three helpers during his active four-game point streak. The 27-year-old has also added some grit during the playoffs with nine hits over two contests. Colton remains in a third-line role, where he can chip in occasional offense in addition to a steady stream of shots and hits.