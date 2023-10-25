Colton scored a goal on five shots over 11:29 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Islanders.

It was an odd way for Colton to score his first goal for Colorado. He was given credit for the empty-net goal, which came off the stick of New York's Alexander Romanov, whose pass back to the point went by a teammate and into the net. Colton was the last member of the Avalanche to touch the puck. The winger, who is expected to drive scoring from the third line, had been noticeably absent from the scoresheet with just one assist through five games prior to Tuesday's contest. The goal snapped a four-game pointless streak.