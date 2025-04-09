Colton is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports Wednesday.

Colton was a late scratch for Tuesday's matchup with Vegas due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old winger registered just one point in his last seven outings. If Colton is unavailable versus the Canucks on Thursday, the Avs will likely bring CHris Wagner back up from the minors before puck drop.