Colton provided a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Colton has served as a playmaker with six helpers over the last three games. He helped out on goals by Logan O'Connor and Cale Makar in this contest. Colton is up to 26 points, 87 shots on net, 64 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 47 outings overall. He'll likely continue to provide supporting offense in a top-six role.