Colton notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Colton entered Wednesday on a 14-game point drought, during which he had 22 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-6 rating. The 28-year-old got on the scoresheet with a helper on Casey Mittelstadt's third-period tally. Colton is not a notable scorer, but he's had it rough this year with 13 goals and four assists through 43 outings, well behind his 40-point showing in the 2023-24 regular season. The forward has added 91 shots on net, 102 hits and a minus-8 rating in 2024-25.