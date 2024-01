Colton scored a power-play goal and had four shots on net over 18:52 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 loss to Montreal.

Colton's seen an increase in TOI the last two games with Valeri Nichushkin (personal) unavailable and produced for Colorado. He has two goals and an assist while stepping up to the second line. Nichushkin will be gone for an indefinite period of time, and the Avalanche will need Colton and others to fill an offensive void created by the Russian forward's absence.