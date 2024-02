Colton notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Colton opened the scoring 2:46 into the opening frame, beating Charlie Lindgren on a breakaway to give the Avs an early lead. The 27-year-old forward would grab a second point with an assist on Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the second period. Colton had gone nine games without a goal coming into Tuesday's game, posting six assists in that span. Overall, he's up to 11 goals and 28 points through 52 games this season.