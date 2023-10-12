Colton notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Colton set up Miles Wood's empty-net goal in the third period. This was a solid Avalanche debut for Colton, who logged 13:43 of ice time as the third-line center between Wood and Tomas Tatar. After produced 71 points over 160 games across the last two seasons, Colton is a proven depth scorer capable of playing a gritty role on a talented team. If he can carve out a power-play role, he may have some fantasy appeal, though he should already be on managers' radar in formats that count hits.