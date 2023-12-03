Colton notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Colton has an assist in each of the last two games, and he's racked up four goals and four helpers through his last 10 outings. The 27-year-old has been a perfect fit in a middle-six role for the Avalanche, doing well despite averaging a mere 13:00 of ice time per game as the team leans on its top line heavily. Colton has 12 points, 53 shots on net, 34 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 23 contests.