Colton sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.

Colton was missing from the bench in the second period and ultimately got ruled out during the third. He scored a goal in the opening minute, snapping a nine-game point drought with his eighth tally of the season. More information on Colton's status should be available prior to the start of the Avalanche's two-game road trip, which kicks off in Seattle on Thursday.