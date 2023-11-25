Colton scored a goal on three shots and added four PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Colton opened the scoring with 2:17 left in the first period. The 27-year-old Colton has four goals and two helpers over his last six contests, providing valuable depth scoring from the third line. He's up to 10 points, 46 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings. While he's not seeing much power-play time, his recent production could get him on the radar in fantasy formats that reward his hard-nosed style.