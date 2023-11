Colton scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Colton's tally was the first of five for the Avalanche in the third period. The 27-year-old has scored four times over seven outings in November. He's up to five goals, one assist, 39 shots, 22 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating while serving as the third-line center. Colton's consistency isn't particularly high, but he's physical enough to help fantasy managers in deep formats.