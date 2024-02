Colton recorded an assist, two shots on net and one block over 13:50 of ice time in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Both Colton and Artturi Lehkonen were awarded assists after it appeared Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped and smothered Colton's shot, but the puck slithered free behind the goalie. That's where Bowen Byram jumped up and won the battle to score his second goal of the game. Colton has three points over the last two games and is up to 29 for the season.