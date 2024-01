Colton had an assist, three shots on net, one hit and two penalty minutes over 14:56 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Colton's tip of a Nathan MacKinnon shot went wide, but Colorado retained position and MacKinnon scored on his next attempt. It was Colton's fourth assist in the last two games. His line entered the contest as the team's hottest combination, but Wednesday was a night for the Avalanche's stars, as the top line was on ice for all six tallies.