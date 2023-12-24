Colton recorded an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Colton has picked up four points over the last seven games. He's seen second-line minutes on occasion recently, flipping places in the lineup with Ryan Johansen. Colton has been a solid secondary scorer with eight goals, eight helpers, 64 shots on net, 46 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 34 contests overall.