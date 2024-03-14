Colton scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Colton tied the game at 3-3 with a tally at 8:43 of the third period. The 27-year-old has produced four points over his last seven contests. He's still seeing middle-six usage, but the Avalanche's trade for Casey Mittelstadt at the deadline likely means Colton will feature more on the third line going forward. For the season, Colton has 14 tallies, 34 points, 121 shots on net, 116 hits, 59 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 65 appearances.